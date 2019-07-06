New York woman celebrates her 114th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A woman from Harlem turned 114 years old on Saturday, making her the oldest living person in the United States.

On Friday, Alelia Murphy's family and community threw her an early birthday celebration. Her party included all of her favorite foods - cupcakes and Southern comfort food. There even was live entertainment.

Murphy was born into a family of 12 children in North Carolina.

She eventually moved to New York because she wanted to be a part of the Harlem Renaissance in the '20s.

Over the decades, she has become well known and well respected in her community.

Her family said apart from some trouble getting around, Murphy has no ailments.