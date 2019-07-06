Man faces charges of stabbing and sexual assault of 15-year-old girl in West Pullman

Posted 6:42 PM, July 6, 2019

CHICAGO — A man is facing charges on Saturday after allegedly stabbing a teenage girl dozens of times and sexually assaulting her last week.

19-year-old Isaiha Nevitt turned himself in to police and appeared in bond court on Saturday morning. The Chicago Tribune reports Nevitt turned himself in after a family member recognized him in surveillance photos police distributed in a community alert.

The 15-year-old girl said she met Nevitt near 117th Street and Halsted Street in West Pullman around 1 p.m. June 23.

The girl said he took her to a secluded, wooded area and sexually assaulted her there. He then stabbed her 41 times with a kitchen knife, she said.

She managed to fight him off and get away.

