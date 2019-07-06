Brazil ex-governor admits to bribery to host 2016 Olympic Games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIO DE JANEIRO— A jailed ex-governor from Brazil told a judge he paid about $2 million in bribes to help get the 2016 Olympics in Brazil.

Sergio Cabral admitted to the bribery and is currently in prison for several corruption scandals.

Cabral said he paid the bribes through intermediaries to the former president of the International Association of Athletics Federations.

Chicago was a finalist to be a host for those Summer Games.

Chicago's bid was considered a strong one, but was the first to be eliminated. Tokyo and Madrid were also eliminated from hosting the games.

The next Olympics are the Summer Games of 2020 in Tokyo.