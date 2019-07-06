Beach hazard warning in effect until Sunday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO— The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement on Saturday because of dangerous swimming conditions, including strong rip currents.

Waves could be up to 6 feet high in some places along the lakefront. Waves were washing onto the lakefront bike path near Oak Street Beach.

Some people were still swimming, boating and even jet skiing.

Around 1:30 p.m. at Diversey Harbor, the Chicago Fire Department said a small boat started taking on water with nine people aboard and then capsized. They were all rescued and two were taken to the hospital.

Trent Landes was near the harbor at the time of the incident. " I've lived here for 4 years and it's first time I've seen something like that-I've seen the waves much higher but never a boat that capsized."

The beach hazard warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Sunday.