3 shot in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. -- Authorities say multiple people have been shot in a single incident Saturday night in south suburban Dolton.

Community activist Andrew Holmes says three people have been hit by gunfire.

This all unfolded around 7 Saturday night. It’s unclear what sparked the shooting.

Now Dolton police are investigating in the area near the corner of 149th and South Michigan Avenue.

Dolton police have blocked off the crime scene which stretches for about two blocks.

Crime scene investigators are on hand searching for bullet casings, fingerprints and other possible pieces of evidence left behind by the shooter or shooters.

A source tells WGN that victims ran north after they were hit, and those injured were taken to different hospitals.

So far, nobody has been arrested, but Dolton police say the investigation is only just beginning.