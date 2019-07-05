Strengthening “NNE” winds to dial heat/humidity down while churning Lake Michigan starting Saturday afternoon; waves build to 2-5 ft. Sat night; the most comfortable humidities in 2 weeks due later tonight & Sunday; heat’s back mid-week
Severe weather possible this afternoon
Heat and humidity rise through the week, isolated storms possible
An ever-changing weather week continues
Motorcyclist killed by a bolt of lightning on Florida highway
Heat and humidity eases for weekend
Weekend heat index could hit 100, thanks to temps. in the 90s and high humidity
-
City basks in warmest Easter since 2014
Chicago should see it’s first 90-degree day of the year – and that’s just the start
A weekend break from the heat and humidity
Naperville Ribfest temporarily closed due to weather; will reopen at 3:30 p.m.
Friday’s heat & humidity fuel hail-producing late day t-storms; the expanding dome of hot air aloft to reduce t-storm development/coverage this weekend—heat’s to hold well into next week tempered on area beaches by easterly “lake breezes”
Temps to sizzle here in longest warm streak since August; scattered t-storms possible tonight & isolated storms in higher humidities later this week; lake breezes to limit shoreline highs to mid 70s/low 80s Wednesday through Sunday
Mild near the lake, but heat/scattered t-storms well inland this afternoon/early evening