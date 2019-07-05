Strengthening “NNE” winds to dial heat/humidity down while churning Lake Michigan starting Saturday afternoon; waves build to 2-5 ft. Sat night; the most comfortable humidities in 2 weeks due later tonight & Sunday; heat’s back mid-week

Posted 10:59 PM, July 5, 2019, by
