Skokie police search for carjackers who shot man on Fourth of July

SKOKIE, Ill. — Police in Skokie are asking for help finding a pair of violent carjackers.

Police responded to an alley in the 8500 block of St. Louis Avenue Thursday night, for a call of aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Upon arrival to the scene, police located a man with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was loading some items into his parked vehicle, when he was approached by two men. One of the men was armed with a handgun and shot the victim. The men got away in the victim’s black 2011 Ford Escape, Illinois license plate number 4505786.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Skokie Police Department at (847) 982-5900. If you see the vehicle referenced above, please call 911.

