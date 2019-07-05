Police, neighbors canvas community after elderly woman attacked in home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police and residents of a West Side community came together Friday to canvass neighborhood in search of a man suspected of attacking an elderly woman in her home.

Neighbors and officers worked the 1700 block of North Natchez Avenue in Galewood and knocked on doors to warn other residents about the attack on the 79-year-old woman.

Police said the woman was in her backyard around 11 a.m. and when she went back inside her home she saw the man.

The woman attempted to leave her house when the man attacked her and put her in a hold. She said he demanded money. When she said she didn’t have any, he threw her on the bed. The woman told WGN News she fought him for a half hour.

“He put a pillowcase over my head and told me that he was going to rape me and kill me if he didn’t get the money,” she said. “I was thinking, ‘I’m not going to die in this house.’”

The man took collector item quarters, the woman’s wedding ring that she wore for 47 years and another ring.

She was able to get out of the house and ran away. Another neighbor saw her and called police.

Police are hoping there is a surveillance video or an eyewitness who can help.

Police described the man as an African American, between 20 and 30 years old with a slender build. He is believed to be between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall.

He was wearing a black and white checkered hoodie and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (312) 744-8263