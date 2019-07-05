× Motorcyclist killed after hit-and-run crash on NW Side; driver sought

CHICAGO — A motorcyclist was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in the city’s Cragin neighborhood.

The accident happened around 9:40 p.m. Thursday on Diversey Avenue near Lavergne Avenue. A man was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Diversey, when he was rear-ended by a black SUV and launched into a pole.

The 36-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV did not stop, fleeing from the accident scene. Police are searching for the driver.

No further information has been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.