× Midday Fix: Nashville Hot Chicken Mac & Cheese and details on the 39th Annual Taste of Chicago

Chef Corey Rice – Chef Corey’s Kitchen in West Englewood

https://www.chefcoreyrice.com/

Events:

The 39th Annual Taste of Chicago presented by DoorDash is July 10–14 in Grant Park – the world’s largest free-admission food festival.

Chef Corey will be part of the Mac-N-Cheese Smack Down at the Lifeway Foods Taste Kitchen on Sunday, July 14.

TOM SKILLING WILL BE JUDGEING PART OF THE SMACKDOWN

For more information on the FREE-admission festival, visit tasteofchicago.us .

https://www.choosechicago.com/events-and-shows/food-and-drinks/taste-of-chicago/

Recipe:

Ooey Gooey Nashville Hot Chicken Mac & Cheese

Cheese Sauce Directions:

2 oz. (4T) of Roux (wet) 1 part flour 1 part butter

1 Tsp. of Garlic Powder

1 Tsp. Smoke Paprika

1 Tsp. Onion Powder

1 Tsp. white Pepper

1 Tsp. Salt

1 Cup of Gouda Shredded Cheese

1 Cup of Vermont White Cheese, shredded

1 Tbl of Parsley Flakes.

1 Cup of Cream

1 Cup of Life Way Plain NonFat Kefir

Pasta Direction:

1 box of Pasta 1lb

2 Tbs Of Salt for Taste

1 Tbs of Oil

Bring 6 cups of water to a rolling boil add the salt for taste.

Add macaroni noodles to boiling water and stir gently.

The water continues to boil stir the pasta occasionally for 7 to 8 minutes uncovered for that authentic al dente.

Remove from heat and drain the water well.

In a sauce pan combine your roux and dry seasoning and cream to medium heat and mix well.

Next whisk in the cheese you will begin to see it thicken.

At this point you show lower the heat so that the cheese sauce does not burn. Cook time should be 10 mins.

Nashville Hot Chicken:

4 Boneless Chicken breast pieces

Marinade:

1 cup Life Way Plain Nonfat Kefir

2 tablespoons Louisiana-style hot sauce

1 large egg

Flour mixture:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 Tbl fine kosher salt

1 tsp of ground mustard

1 tsp of garlic powder

1 tsp of onion powder

Nashville Hot Sauce:

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup lard

2 tablespoons cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup vegetable oil for frying

Mix kefir, hot sauce, and egg together in a mixing bowl and coat the chicken, ensuring that each piece is completely covered with the marinade.

Cut the chicken breast into strip like tender sizes.

Mix the flour, salt, ground mustard, garlic powder and onion powder together in a mixing bowl.

Remove chicken from marinade and toss chicken in flour until thoroughly coated. I like to return the chicken to the marinade to create a crispy chicken bite and back in the flour again. After, allow the chicken to rest for 10 minutes which allows the coat to dry.

Next add the butter and lard, cayenne pepper, brown sugar, paprika, garlic powder, kosher salt, and black pepper in a medium pot on medium- heat and cook and stir until butter and lard melts. Remove from heat. Its ok if the sauce cools.

Add oil to a cast iron skillet about 1/3 up.

Heat oil to 350 degrees over medium-high heat; try not to burn the oil.

Place the chicken into hot oil cook evenly until the thermometer reads 165 degrees, 10 minutes each side.

Transfer chicken to a rack to drain. Brush with the sauce on both sides and cut into bite size to add to your mac and cheese.

Combine macaroni, cheese sauce, cut chicken tenderloin together sprinkle shreds of the gouda and white cheddar on top and place in the oven to toast the cheese topping (make sure your dish is oven safe), last garnish with the parsley flakes and eat.