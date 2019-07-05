Lunchbreak: Grilled Calamari
Franco Francese – co-owner of Coarse Italian
Coarse Italian is located at Glenview Park Golf Club, at 800 Shermer Road, Glenview, Illinois, 60025
Recipe:
Grilled Calamari
INGREDIENTS:
For calamari:
- 10 ounces (1 ¼ cups) of squid, calamari – cut perpendicularly
- 3 tablespoons of olive oil
- 1 tablespoon of minced garlic
- Salt
- Pepper
- 3 ounces (6 T) of balsamic vinegar
For Garnish:
- Handful of arugula
- Two tablespoons of minced shallots
- Lemon juice
For Toast Points:
- French baguette – slice three pieces at a 45-degree angle
- Salt – to taste
- Pepper – to taste
- Olive oil – to taste
PREP:
First, prep the toast points:
- Cut 3 pieces at a 45-degree angle; salt, pepper and olive oil both sides of bread (to taste)
- Grill the bread to taste
Second, prep the garnish:
- In a mixing bowl, take the handful of arugula, shallots and lemon juice (to taste), add salt and paper, and then mix
- Set aside
Third, prep the calamari:
- In a sauté pan on medium-to-high heat, add 3 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 tablespoon of minced garlic, a pinch of salt, and a pinch of pepper
- Keep over heat until garlic is lightly browned
- Add 3 ounces (6 T) of balsamic vinegar and cook over medium-to-low heat
- Simultaneously, you will take the 10 ounces (1 ¼ cups) of squid/calamari and grill (either stovetop on a grill pan with slats, or on a regular grill – both need to be over very HIGH heat)
- Grill calamari for 30 seconds on both sides
- Remove calamari from grill and add to sauté pan
- Allow this to reduce for approximately 2 minutes until the balsamic becomes syrupy
Plating:
- Add the calamari and toast points to a plate
- Add the garnish mix on top
- Enjoy!