Lunchbreak: Grilled Calamari

Franco Francese – co-owner of Coarse Italian

Coarse Italian is located at Glenview Park Golf Club, at 800 Shermer Road, Glenview, Illinois, 60025

https://coarseitalian.com/

Recipe:

Grilled Calamari

INGREDIENTS:

       For calamari:

  • 10 ounces (1 ¼ cups) of squid, calamari – cut perpendicularly
  • 3 tablespoons of olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon of minced garlic
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 3 ounces (6 T) of balsamic vinegar

For Garnish:

  • Handful of arugula
  • Two tablespoons of minced shallots
  • Lemon juice

For Toast Points:

  • French baguette – slice three pieces at a 45-degree angle
  • Salt – to taste
  • Pepper – to taste
  • Olive oil – to taste

 

PREP:

First, prep the toast points:

  • Cut 3 pieces at a 45-degree angle; salt, pepper and olive oil both sides of bread (to taste)
  • Grill the bread to taste

Second, prep the garnish:

  • In a mixing bowl, take the handful of arugula, shallots and lemon juice (to taste), add salt and paper, and then mix
  • Set aside

Third, prep the calamari:

  • In a sauté pan on medium-to-high heat, add 3 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 tablespoon of minced garlic, a pinch of salt, and a pinch of pepper
  • Keep over heat until garlic is lightly browned
  • Add 3 ounces (6 T) of balsamic vinegar and cook over medium-to-low heat
  • Simultaneously, you will take the 10 ounces (1 ¼ cups) of squid/calamari and grill (either stovetop on a grill pan with slats, or on a regular grill – both need to be over very HIGH heat)
  • Grill calamari for 30 seconds on both sides
  • Remove calamari from grill and add to sauté pan
  • Allow this to reduce for approximately 2 minutes until the balsamic becomes syrupy

Plating:

  • Add the calamari and toast points to a plate
  • Add the garnish mix on top
  • Enjoy!

 

 

