Kings & Associates is an Australian neo-blues band fronted by the dynamic Angela Portolesi. They are one of the top five finalists for Album of the Year in the 2019 Blues Foundations Awards. They have won three Chain awards and were nominated

in every category at the 2018 Australian Blues Music Awards on the back of their second album "Tales of a Rich Girl."

Their next performances are July 6 at 210 Live in Highwood, IL and July 11 at MB Financial Park in Rosemont, IL.