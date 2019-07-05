Kid volunteers opt to comfort shelter dogs, skip fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More people this year are choosing to skip seeing annual fireworks traditions to comfort shelter dogs instead.

Many animals are sensitive to fireworks and other loud noises that come with the holiday. Shelter dogs only have their cages to comfort them.

This is why many people are volunteering at various shelters throughout the country to keep the animals company so they won't be as scared.

Fireworks displays will be going on for several nights this week, which is why volunteers are going daily.

The volunteers can be seen reading picture books to the dogs, and some of the dogs even appear to be listening.