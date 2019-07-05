Jim Belushi wants to bring Blues Brothers weed business to Illinois

Posted 8:49 AM, July 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:51AM, July 5, 2019

CHICAGO — Actor Jim Belushi wants to bring his marijuana business to Illinois once it becomes recreational next January.

Belushi became a marijuana farmer when Oregon legalized recreational pot use in 2014.

He said when pot becomes legal on January 1, he's seriously considering driving a replica of the 'Blues Mobile' through Chicago, with a new feature. It would be topped with a giant joint instead of a PA speaker, down Lake Street and under the L train to mark the occasion.

Belushi also plans to launch growing operations in California and Nevada. He wants to line up partnerships with growers, manufacturers and pot retailers in order to take his Blues Brothers brand national.

