Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Cooler, more pleasant weather for the weekend
-
One more day of heat before a cooler weekend
-
Cooler Thursday, warmup into the weekend
-
Temperatures rise into 80s this weekend, some storms possible
-
Cooler weather trends for weekend
-
Rain, cooler temps Sunday
-
-
Cooler weather for most of the week
-
Cloudy skies, scattered showers expected this weekend
-
Rain, cooler weather on the way
-
Heat and humidity eases for weekend
-
Stormy start to the holiday weekend
-
-
Cooler Saturday, with a chance of sprinkles
-
Storms possible this weekend
-
Warmer weekend with showers possible, then cool down