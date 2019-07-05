Chicago Red Star Danielle Colaprico talks 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago Red Star midfielder Danielle Colaprico shared her thoughts about the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup this morning. She is very excited about Sunday's game and to see four of her teammates Tierna Davidson, Morgan Brian, Julie Ertz, and Alyssa Naeher out on the field. When asked about the aftermath of the 2015 FIFA World Cup, Colaprico said Team USA's win drew a lot of people into the sport. "Fans came out to a lot of the NWSL games and that was great to see. So I think this is huge for us to be in the final again, I think it will help promote our league NWSL so it will be good." The Chicago Red Star will play at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6th at SeatGeak Stadium.

For more information about the 2019 FIFA World Cup visit www.fifa.com/womensworldcup/ and for more information about the Chicago Red Stars visit chicagoredstars.com/