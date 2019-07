× Body found in Sherman Park Lagoon

Chicago, Il – – Chicago Police say a man and a woman walking their dog in Sherman Park Friday morning found a man’s body face down in the park’s lagoon. A fire department Marine Unit was called to the scene to remove the body from the lagoon. Police say the man didn’t have identification on him. They believe he is Hispanic between 35 to 40-years-old.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. Chicago Police are investigating.