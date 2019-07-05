A weekend break from the heat and humidity

Friday produced the fifth day with a high temperature reaching 90 or more at O’Hare Airport. The temperature at Midway also reached 90 on Friday for the eighth time in 2019. Through July 5th, O’Hare has had three 90-degree days for the month, roughly half of the monthly normal (5.9 for July).

The heat and humidity will take a break this weekend with high temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 70s with even cooler temperatures near Lake Michigan. The high temperature on Monday will also be below normal. The break from the heat and humidity will end Tuesday when the temperature again approaches 90. High humidity and an increased chance of thunderstorms will be in place by Wednesday. Overall, the week will be relatively dry compared to what we have experienced in April through June.