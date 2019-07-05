3 injured in small plane crash in Iroquois County

CHEBANSE, Ill. — Three people were injured in small plane crash in a field in Iroquois County.

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s office said the single-engine plane crashed in the field near Chebanse, Illinois around 2 p.m. Friday.

There were three people on board who were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are not yet known.

The plane is registered out of Naperville, Illinois and it is believed to have taken off from the Kankakee Regional Airport shortly before crashing.

Several agencies are investigating the crash.

