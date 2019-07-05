2 wounded in shooting near West Side CTA stop

Posted 8:07 PM, July 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:19PM, July 5, 2019

CHICAGO — Two men were wounded in a shooting near a CTA train and bus stop on Chicago’s West Side Friday.

Police said a 55-year-old and a 30-year-old were near the CTA bus stop under the Laramie Green Line station in the South Austin neighborhood when they were shot.

The 30-year-old was taken in critical condition to the hospital, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The 55-year-old was taken to the hospital and his condition is not known.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

