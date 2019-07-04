Woman hospitalized after sexual assault at R. Kelly’s former studio

Posted 7:49 AM, July 4, 2019, by , Updated at 09:35AM, July 4, 2019

CHICAGO — A woman was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after she was sexually assaulted at the building that was once R&B singer R. Kelly’s studio.

The 31-year-old woman was picked up by the Chicago Fire Department just before 4 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Loomis Street and Carroll Avenue, which is a few blocks from the studio on the 200 block of North Justine.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the woman was treated for sexual assault at Rush Hospital and has been stabilized.

Kelly left the studio in February after a judge issued an order on Feb. 8 limiting the artist’s access to the studio and ordered it to only be used as a recording studio — not for residential purposes.

No further information was provided.

