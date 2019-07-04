Trump salutes America, armed forces at July 4 event

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is paying tribute to each branch of the U.S. armed forces, hailing their history before flyovers by aircraft from each service.

Trump is speaking at the Lincoln Memorial during a special Fourth of July “Salute to America” event.

Attendees have been treated to flyovers by Coast Guard helicopters, Air Force F-22 fighters, Marine V-22 Osprey helicopters and other military aircraft.

The event is ending with a flyover by the Navy’s Blue Angels aerobatics team.

Supporters have praised Trump’s celebration of U.S. military clout, while protesters have assailed him for putting himself center stage on a holiday devoted to unity.