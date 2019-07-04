T-storms to flare over 40-60% of the Chicago area in hot, moisture-rich air through Friday night—but heat relief looms; “NNE” winds over coming weekend to reduce heat/humidity noticeably; southern Alaska broils in historic 90-degree heat
-
Europe sizzles in scorching temperatures as heat wave spreads across continent
-
Preparations underway for 49th annual Chicago Pride Parade
-
Heat and humidity eases for weekend
-
One more day of heat before a cooler weekend
-
Weekend heat index could hit 100, thanks to temps. in the 90s and high humidity
-
-
Heat and humidity rise through the week, isolated storms possible
-
Chicago should see it’s first 90-degree day of the year – and that’s just the start
-
Severe weather possible this afternoon
-
100-degree heat index and scattered showers/thunderstorms expected this afternoon/evening
-
Mild near the lake, but heat/scattered t-storms well inland this afternoon/early evening
-
-
Spotty showers possible overnight, warm and mostly sunny Monday
-
Chicago to log the 13th July 4th of the past half century with a 90° temp Thursday; moist, buoyant atmosphere sets stage for afternoon/evening storms impacting 40-60% of the metro area — drenching downpours a threat with the heaviest; heat/humidity relief over weekend
-
Motorcyclist killed by a bolt of lightning on Florida highway