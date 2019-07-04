3 stabbed at Navy Pier after July Fourth fireworks

CHICAGO — Several people were injured Thursday at Navy Pier just after the July Fourth fireworks ended.

According to Chicago Fire Department officials, three people were stabbed around 10 p.m. outside the secured area of Navy Pier.

Initial reported indicated a person had also been shot but that was later found not to be true.

Chicago police said the individuals who were stabbed are so far not cooperating with police in the investigation.

Police said as people were exiting Navy Pier after the fireworks, someone yelled “gun” which triggered a stampede.

14 people were injured in that stampede, according to police. They were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

