One more muggy day before a cooler weekend

The Fourth of July was the 4th 90 degree day for the year at O’Hare Airport. Midway recorded the 7th 90 degree day for the year. The last time the low temperature at O’Hare was below normal was on June 22nd. The temperature has not dropped below 68 degrees at O’Hare since June 25th.

Heat and humidity will remain in place today with the high likely reaching 90 for another day before cooler and less humid air moves in for the weekend. Dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s have been common the last three days and will continue today. After a cool weekend, upper 80s and 90s will return by Tuesday and Wednesday.

The potential for thunderstorms will be in place for this afternoon and evening and will continue into the night. Localized heavy rain will be possible in areas impacted by thunderstorms.