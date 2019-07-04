Navy Pier prepping for giant Fourth of July crowds, possible severe weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Thousands are expected to be at Navy Pier Thursday for the Fourth of July fireworks display.

By 11 a.m., some crowds were already arriving. The show is set to start a 9:30 p.m. and will run for 15 minutes — the longest fireworks display in the city. Those who want to get a good spot to see the display are encouraged to arrive early.

Authorities say visitors should take public transportation. The CTA will additional buses and trains running Thursday.

Those that want to drive and park at the pier need to arrive in the early afternoon. Navy Pier officials said the gates will likely close around 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. when the pier is at capacity at 75,000 people.

While the pier actually holds more than 75,000 officials are keeping it to around that number in case of inclement weather.

If severe weather enters the city, there is an evacuation plan in place.

The pier will be providing updates via its Twitter account throughout the day.

Those going to Navy Pier can expect to see extra security both from the pier and from the Chicago Police Department. Everyone will have to pass through a checkpoint.

