× Midday Fix: Strawberry Tequila Punch

Tony Quartaro, Culinary Director of Limelight Catering

Limelight Catering

2000 N. Racine

Chicago, IL 60614

773-883-3080

www.limelightcatering.com

Recipe:

For the Shrub (makes extra):

1 pint Strawberries, tops removed, diced any size

2 cups Granulated Sugar

1.5 cups Water

2 cups Bragg’s Cider Vinegar

6 slices, Ginger root, sliced 1/4″ thick

1 Bay Leaf

3 Lemon Twists, strips

For One Cocktail:

4 Strawberries

1 Lemon Twist

1 Orange Twist

2 slices, Ginger – sliced 1/4″ thick

1 oz Tequila Blanco

.5 oz Campari

.5 oz Lemon Juice

1 oz Strawberry Shrub

1 oz Dry Champagne

1 Orange Twist Garnish

Directions:

For the shrub:

Make a simple syrup with the sugar and water, heat until sugar is dissolved.

Add sliced fruit and bay leaf, bring mixture to a low simmer. Let it bubble away until the syrup has become color of fruit.

Stir in vinegar and bring the mixture just to a simmer, strain out and discard the fruit for another use.

Pour shrub into a jar and store in refrigerator.

For one cocktail:

Combine strawberries, lemon and orange twists, ginger, lemon juice, shrub, tequila and Campari.

Use an immersion blender to mix well.

Allow to stand for 2-3 minutes.

Pass through a fine strainer.

Top with champagne and orange twist garnish.