Midday Fix: Strawberry Tequila Punch
Tony Quartaro, Culinary Director of Limelight Catering
Limelight Catering
2000 N. Racine
Chicago, IL 60614
773-883-3080
Recipe:
For the Shrub (makes extra):
1 pint Strawberries, tops removed, diced any size
2 cups Granulated Sugar
1.5 cups Water
2 cups Bragg’s Cider Vinegar
6 slices, Ginger root, sliced 1/4″ thick
1 Bay Leaf
3 Lemon Twists, strips
For One Cocktail:
4 Strawberries
1 Lemon Twist
1 Orange Twist
2 slices, Ginger – sliced 1/4″ thick
1 oz Tequila Blanco
.5 oz Campari
.5 oz Lemon Juice
1 oz Strawberry Shrub
1 oz Dry Champagne
1 Orange Twist Garnish
Directions:
For the shrub:
Make a simple syrup with the sugar and water, heat until sugar is dissolved.
Add sliced fruit and bay leaf, bring mixture to a low simmer. Let it bubble away until the syrup has become color of fruit.
Stir in vinegar and bring the mixture just to a simmer, strain out and discard the fruit for another use.
Pour shrub into a jar and store in refrigerator.
For one cocktail:
Combine strawberries, lemon and orange twists, ginger, lemon juice, shrub, tequila and Campari.
Use an immersion blender to mix well.
Allow to stand for 2-3 minutes.
Pass through a fine strainer.
Top with champagne and orange twist garnish.