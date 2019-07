Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What better day to check out the Hamilton Exhibition at Northerly Island than the Fourth of July?

The exhibit that takes moments from the award winning musical and unveils the true stories that inspired the Broadway show to history and theater buffs alike.

Chicago Tribune illustrator Scott Stantis helps tell the story through art. He joined us on set to talk about it.

You can find more details and tickets at HamiltonExhibition.com.