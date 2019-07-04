Cubs Game Notes For Thursday @ Pittsburgh

Posted 2:48 PM, July 4, 2019

*The Cubs have a  121-98-3 all-time on the Fourth of July. 

*Following a red-hot stretch from April 8 through May 14, the North Siders have been in a rut for six weeks, going 20-28. 

*In four wins over the Cubs this year, the Pirates have 10 home runs. In two losses, they have none. Over the last two seasons, the Bucs are 12-3 against the Cubs when homering at least once, and 1-9 when they fail to go deep.

*Over the last two seasons, Jose Quintana has struggled in day games, with an ERA over 5.00.

 

 

 

 

 

 

