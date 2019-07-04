Beaches throughout Chicago nearing capacity: police

CHICAGO — Beaches throughout the city were nearing capacity shortly before noon on the Fourth of July.

Chicago police tweeted out that parking lots were filling up, and that rotating ramp closures were in effect long Lake Shore Drive.

Police said entrances at Montrose, Foster, Wilson and Lawrence were all closed. All beach entrances between Thorndale and Lawrence were also closed.

Giant crowds are also expected at Navy Pier for the annual fireworks display. The pier is advising anyone who wants to see the display to arrive early before the pier reaches capacity.

