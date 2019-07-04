7 charged after Maggie Daley Park, ‘The Bean’ vandalized

CHICAGO — Seven people were charged after “The Bean” sculpture and parts of Maggie Daley Park were vandalized earlier in the week.

Tino Gomez, 20, and Rey Ortega, 20, were both charged with felony criminal damage to government property and misdemeanor criminal trespass to state land. The two are due in bond court Thursday.

Five other people, Angel Diaz, 20, Robert Richard, 20, Chasity Guzman, 21, and Guadalupe Carrillo, 20, were charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to state land, according to Chicago police. They are due in bond court on July 29.

A 17-year-old male was cited for being in a public park after hours. His name is not being released due to his age.

Police said a group of people spray-painted the iconic Cloud Gate sculpture, known as “The Bean,” at Millennium Park and the Cancer Survivor Wall in Maggie Daley Park on Tuesday.

“The Bean” and the Cancer Survivor Wall, along with benches and other structures in the area, were tagged and defaced with gang graffiti.

Police found seven men and women nearby and arrested them in connection with the vandalism; they cussed out a news photographer who was filming when they were escorted by police around midnight.

“We are not going to tolerate this in our city. All over our city there’s graffiti, gang markings. It spreads fear in the hearts of people in neighborhoods, and it’s unacceptable, and we’re not going to tolerate it,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday.

“The Bean” stands 33 feet high and weighs 110 tons. It was completed in May of 2006, dedicated by British artist Anish Kapoor.

The sculpture is one of the world’s largest permanent outdoor art installations, and is a top tourist destination in Chicago.