1 dead, 3 injured after Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO — Four people were shot, one fatally, in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to officials.

The Chicago Fire Department said four people were shot in the 800 block of North Homan Avenue Thursday morning.

A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 30-year-old man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A fourth man, whose age was unknown, self-transported to Stroger Hospital.

No further information was provided.