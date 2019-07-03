× White Sox rally for DH sweep of the Tigers

CHICAGO (AP) — Jose Abreu hit a three-run homer in the 12th inning, Yoan Moncada and Ryan Cordell each went deep twice and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Wednesday night to complete a day-night doubleheader sweep.

Abreu’s shot to the left-field bullpen capped a wild win for the White Sox, after Dylan Cease went five innings in his debut to lead them to a 7-5 victory in the opener.

Chicago had runners on first and second in the 12th after Nick Ramirez (3-3) walked Zack Collins with one out and Leury Garcia singled. Moncada struck out before Abreu connected on a 3-2 pitch for his second career game-ending homer, giving the White Sox their fifth win in six games.

Moncada hit a solo homer to left in the first off Tyler Alexander and tied it with a 462-foot shot to right against All-Star closer Shane Greene in the 10th after John Hicks hit an RBI single in the top half. He also capped a three-run seventh with a sacrifice fly against José Cisnero that made it 5-all.

Cordell went deep leading off the fifth against Chicago native Tyler Alexander and cut it to 5-4 in the seventh with a two-run shot against Victor Alcántara for his first career multi-homer game. He also made a leaping catch against the center-field wall to rob Harold Castro in the fourth.

José Ruiz (1-1) struck out all three batters in the 12th. Ross Detwiler gave up four runs (two earned) and eight hits in six innings.

Nicholas Castellanos hit a two-run homer for Detroit. Alexander went five innings in his major league debut, allowing two runs and five hits. But the Tigers lost for the 11th time in 12 games.