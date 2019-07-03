× Wendell Carter Jr suffers another injury, but will be ready for Bulls’ training camp

CHICAGO – Last season, Bulls fans hardly got to know their first round pick from that summer’s draft.

On January 15, Wendell Carter Jr. suffered what was thought to be a thumb sprain against the Lakers in Los Angeles, but further examination determined that surgery was necessary. That knocked the seventh-overall pick out for the season after just 44 games to start his career.

It was a blow for the team since they never got to see how Carter would develop during a full season. So it’s natural that there was some worry when he sustained a core muscle injury during offseason workouts this summer.

But this time, it’s not going to be as significant.

While the Bulls announced this latest setback for the center on Wednesday, one in which he will undergo a procedure to fix on July 9th with Dr. Williams Meyers in Philadelphia, it is expected that Carter will be ready to go by training camp. It’s certainly a sigh of relief, considering that he plays a major role in the team’s continued rebuild, which enters its third year in the 2019-2020 season.

Selected out of Duke in the summer of 2018, Carter scored 10.3 points and grabbed seven rebounds a contest in those 44 games he played for the Bulls before the thumb injury.