Teenager mows American flag design in lawn to honor fallen soldier

HASLET, Texas — A teenager honored a fallen soldier by mowing his lawn to resemble the American flag on Tuesday.

According to the Military Times, 21-year-old Kevin Christian died Sunday from a self inflicted gunshot wound while patrolling the U.S.-Mexico Border.

The teenager who mowed the lawn, 17-year-old Cameron James, said Christian was one of his best friends, KTVT reports. They met when they were both Boy Scouts.

“He was just a role model for me, so I wanted to make sure he was missed by even the people who didn’t know him,” James said.

It took James about four hours to finish the flag. He said he put the mower on different settings and even used a weed eater to finish the job.