Ryan Dempster gets dunked on the Morning Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Former Chicago Cubs Pitcher Ryan Dempster got dunked on Wednesday during the Morning Show.

Lauren Jiggetts, Larry Potash and Skip Parker all took turns throwing baseballs at a target. Dempster said the water was very cold when he eventually did get dunked.

You can see Dempster at 7:30 p.m. July 20 at Park West. He will be doing an exclusive performance of 'Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster' to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

Anthony Rizzo, Jeremy Roenick, Moises Alou, and Jeff Garlin are all expected to be at the event.

Thank you to Bounce Houses R Us Chicago.