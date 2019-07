CHICAGO —Mother Nature may have her own fireworks in mind for the Fourth of July.

Weather could play a big factor in Thursday’s celebrations.

A hot day will likely give way to drenching thunderstorms that could interfere with plans later Thursday night.

Soggy grounds force Oakbrook to cancel their fireworks this year, both Wednesday, and the rain out date, which is Thursday.

Some communities, like Park Ridge, had fireworks celebrations Wednesday night.