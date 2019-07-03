Midday Fix: Live performance from Fernando Jones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fernando Jones

Featuring Felton Crews on bass And Patrick McFowler on drums

www.FernandoJones.com

Event:

Monday, July 8

Pullman Community Center

10355 S. Woodlawn

Chicago

1:00 p.m. doors open, 2:00 p.m. free concert

Kicking off the 10th Anniversary of Blues Kids of America

Fernando Jones’ 10th Annual International Blues Camp for Youths

Blues Kids Foundation will host Fernando Jones’ 10th Annual International Blues Camp for youths ages 12 to 18.

July 7 - 12, 2019

Columbia College Chicago in the Music Center, 1014 S. Michigan Avenue.

We will award tuition waiver scholarships to over 90 student musicians.

www.BluesKids.com/Chicago

