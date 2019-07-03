Midday Fix: Live performance from Fernando Jones

Fernando Jones
Featuring Felton Crews on bass And Patrick McFowler on drums
Event:
Monday, July 8
Pullman Community Center
10355 S. Woodlawn
Chicago
1:00 p.m. doors open, 2:00 p.m. free concert
Kicking off the 10th Anniversary of Blues Kids of America
Fernando Jones’ 10th Annual International Blues Camp for Youths
Blues Kids Foundation will host Fernando Jones’ 10th Annual International Blues Camp for youths ages 12 to 18.
July 7 - 12, 2019
Columbia College Chicago in the Music Center, 1014 S. Michigan Avenue.
We will award tuition waiver scholarships to over 90 student musicians.
Book available on Amazon "I WAS THERE WHEN THE BLUES WAS RED HOT"
https://www.amazon.com/WAS-THERE-WHEN-BLUES-RED/dp/0962535710