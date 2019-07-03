× McHenry high school student dies after rollover crash

MCHENRY, Ill. — A 17-year-old high school student from McHenry died from injuries suffered during a rollover crash last month.

Alexander Powell was the passenger in a vehicle that lost control on June 23 in the Glacial Park conservation area.

Powell was a swimmer and water polo player at McHenry West High School. He had enlisted in the military, and was a poolee for the marines.

Visitation and funeral services will be held this Saturday.