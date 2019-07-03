Lunchbreak: Mango Kiawe Baby Back Ribs

Chris Lederer, Executive Sous Chef of Marriott Marquis Chicago
Marriott Marquis Chicago – Showroom Food Hall
2121 S. Prairie Ave., Chicago, IL 60616
www.marriottmarquischicago.com
Recipe:
Makes 2-3 racks of ribs
- Dry Rub
- 4 Tablespoon brown sugar
- 2 Tablespoon seasoned salt
- 1 Tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 Tablespoon onion powder
- 1 Tablespoon cayenne pepper
- 1 Tablespoon cumin
- 1 Tablespoon mustard powder
- Sauce
- 3 mangos, peeled and cleaned
- 2 cups ketchup
- 1 cup molasses
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 onion, sliced
- 1 cup garlic, chopped
- ½ cup ginger, chopped
- 1 jalapeno
- 1 cup soy
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 cup tomato paste
- Kiawe wood for smoking; Mesquite wood is an acceptable substitute
Directions:
- Remove membrane from ribs prior to preparation
- Mix all dry rub ingredients and rub on baby back ribs
- Wrap ribs in foil and bake at 250 degrees for 3 hours or until tender; ribs can also be placed in a smoker at 250 degrees for 3 hours
- For sauce, place cleaned mangos in smoker and smoke for 1 hour
- Sauté aromatic ingredients (molasses, ginger, soy) and add smoked mangos to pot
- Add all remaining ingredients and stir; cook on low until reduced
- Place rack of ribs over grill to caramelize; baste with BBQ sauce
- Remove from grill and slice into separate bones to serve