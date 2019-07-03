Lunchbreak: Mango Kiawe Baby Back Ribs

Posted 12:45 PM, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 01:44PM, July 3, 2019

Chris Lederer, Executive Sous Chef of Marriott Marquis Chicago

Marriott Marquis Chicago – Showroom Food Hall

2121 S. Prairie Ave., Chicago, IL 60616

www.marriottmarquischicago.com

Recipe:

Makes 2-3 racks of ribs

  • Dry Rub
    • 4 Tablespoon brown sugar
    • 2 Tablespoon seasoned salt
    • 1 Tablespoon garlic powder
    • 1 Tablespoon onion powder
    • 1 Tablespoon cayenne pepper
    • 1 Tablespoon cumin
    • 1 Tablespoon mustard powder
  • Sauce
    • 3 mangos, peeled and cleaned
    • 2 cups ketchup
    • 1 cup molasses
    • 1 cup brown sugar
    • 1 onion, sliced
    • 1 cup garlic, chopped
    • ½ cup ginger, chopped
    • 1 jalapeno
    • 1 cup soy
    • 1 cup water
    • 1 cup apple cider vinegar
    • 1 cup tomato paste
  • Kiawe wood for smoking; Mesquite wood is an acceptable substitute

Directions:

  • Remove membrane from ribs prior to preparation
  • Mix all dry rub ingredients and rub on baby back ribs
  • Wrap ribs in foil and bake at 250 degrees for 3 hours or until tender; ribs can also be placed in a smoker at 250 degrees for 3 hours
  • For sauce, place cleaned mangos in smoker and smoke for 1 hour
  • Sauté aromatic ingredients (molasses, ginger, soy)  and add smoked mangos to pot
  • Add all remaining ingredients and stir; cook on low until reduced
  • Place rack of ribs over grill to caramelize; baste with BBQ sauce
  • Remove from grill and slice into separate bones to serve

 

