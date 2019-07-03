Jakob Dylan and the band from the documentary Echo in the Canyon perform

Jakob Dylan is known as an accomplished singer and songwriter, but he is also the executive producer for a new documentary film - Echo in the Canyon - exploring the Laurel Canyon folk music scene of the 1960's.  Echo in the Canyon celebrates the explosion of popular music that came out of LA’s Laurel Canyon in the mid-60s as folk went electric and explores how The Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield and The Mamas & the Papas gave birth to the California sound. Featuring Jakob Dylan, the film explores the Laurel Canyon scene via never-before-heard personal details behind the bands and their songs and how that music continues to inspire today.

For more information, visit echointhecanyon.com.

