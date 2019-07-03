× Heavy 2 to 4-inch rains cause widespread flooding Tuesday evening

Tuesday evening thunderstorms producing heavy downpour “trained” (passed over the same area repeatedly) giving rainfall totals in the 2 to 4-inch range at many locations across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana. Flooding of streets, roads and viaducts was reported in Winnebago, Cook, DuPage with trees and power lines reported down due to strong winds in DuPage, Cook, Kankakee, Winnebago, Kane, and Lake Counties. The highest rainfall reported was 4.52-inches in Western Springs in Cook County.

Following is a list of greater rainfall 24-hours totals (ending at 8AM CDT this morning) across the area…

Location/County/rainfall (inches)

Western Springs (Cook)…4.52

Berwyn (Cook)…3.58

Westmont (DuPage)…3.23

Oak Park(Cook)…3.05

Mendota (LaSalle)…2.98

Cicero (Cook)…2.93

Clarendon Hills (DuPage)…2.91

Hebron(Lake IN)…2.88

Earlville (DeKalb)…2.86

Naperville(DuPage)…2.85

Streator(LaSalle)…2.81

Downers Grove(DuPage)…2.62

LaGrange Park(Cook)…2.58

Lisle(DuPage)…2.54

Machesney Park(Winnebago)…2.40

Montgomery(Kendall)…2.38

Pontiac(Livingston)…2.21

Glen Ellyn(DuPage)…2.20

Countryside(Cook)…2.18

Chebanse(Iroquois)…2.02

Bridgeview(Lakae)…1.97

Elmhurst(DuPage)…1.85

LaSalle(LaSalle)…1.82