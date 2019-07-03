× FOP to Kim Foxx: Chicago cops have ‘deep mistrust’ for your office

CHICAGO — Chicago’s police union has sent a letter to Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, saying it no longer wants her office to handle cases involving Chicago police officers.

In the letter dated Monday, the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) mentions that “a deep mistrust now exists” between Fox’s office and Chicago police. The letter cites the Jussie Smollett case and a vacated conviction against a known gang member.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, part of the letter reads: “A deep mistrust now exists between your office and ours. We no longer believe that your office will treat our members fairly either in the arrests they make or when they are victims of crimes.”

It also asks that cases in which police are the victims of crimes or accused of misconduct, be turned over to an independent special prosecutor.

The union’s vice president says cops have lost trust.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office released the following statement:

“This is a continued effort by the FOP to incite conflict and divide us when in fact, the State’s Attorney’s Office and the Chicago Police Department are working together to address violent crime in our communities. Just last week, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson joined other leading prosecutors and police chiefs at a national gathering in Washington, D.C. to build partnerships, agree upon a shared set of values, and address criminal justice reform and public safety – together. The SAO is committed to seeking justice on behalf of all crime victims and will not let this latest stunt deter us from our work.”