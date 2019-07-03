Disney cuts ‘Toy Story 2’ casting couch scene

A scene from “Toy Story 2” that features a Hollywood casting couch-style scenario has been deleted by Disney from the newest version of the film.

The scene appeared as one of the “bloopers” at the end of the animated sequel, which was first released in 1999 and became a huge moneymaker for Pixar and Disney.

It features the character Stinky Pete making sexually suggestive comments to a pair of Barbie dolls, before realizing he is on camera and awkwardly ending the conversation. All four “Toy Story” films have included faux blooper reels during the closing credits.

But fans noticed that the scene is missing from the the newest 4K version of the movie, released earlier this year. Instead, the reel skips immediately to the following blooper.

With the rise of the #MeToo movement and the allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, the casting couch has become synonymous with film executives levying their power to make sexual advances on young female actors, promising a role in a movie in return.

Weinstein, the co-founder of production company Miramax, has been accused by numerous women of making unwanted sexual advances and faces trial in September for sexual assault and rape. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies all of the allegations of rape.

John Lasseter, the director of “Toy Story 2,” has been accused of sexual misconduct. He left Disney last year following what he described as “missteps” that made some of his colleagues feel “disrespected and uncomfortable.”

The animated blooper reels at the end of Pixar’s early films show the characters as actors making the movie, and feature them flubbing lines, bursting out laughing or in candid off-camera moments. They frequently make light of the film industry and Hollywood as a whole.

In the deleted scene, a flirty Stinky Pete says to two Barbies: “And so you two are absolutely identical?”

He then strokes the hand of one, saying: “You know, I’m sure I could get you a part in Toy Story 3.” Pete then realizes he is being filmed and appears uncomfortable, quickly moving the conversation on.

“Toy Story 4,” the newest film in the franchise, was released last month.

CNN has contacted Disney, which bought Pixar in 2006, for comment.