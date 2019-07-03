Chicago to log the 13th July 4th of the past half century with a 90° temp Thursday; moist, buoyant atmosphere sets stage for afternoon/evening storms impacting 40-60% of the metro area — drenching downpours a threat with the heaviest; heat/humidity relief over weekend
