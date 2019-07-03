Bond set at $750K for Burbank teacher charged with sexual assault, soliciting child porn

BURBANK, Ill. — Bond was set at $750,000 for a suburban kindergarten teacher who was charged with sexual assault and soliciting child pornography. The charges stemmed from alleged encounters with two underage students at her school.

Shannon Griffin, 49, a teacher Jordan Baptist School in Burbank, was taken into custody Monday and charged with five counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of solicitation of child pornography, one count of distribution of harmful materials and one count of grooming, according to officials.

Investigators said Griffin “engaged in sexual conduct” with a male student who was enrolled at the school, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Griffin also sent nude pictures and videos of herself to the student and another juvenile and requested they do the same. The alleged conduct began in 2013 and continued through March of this year, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Griffin appeared in bond court Wednesday where a judge set bond for one of her cases at $500,000. Bond was set at $250,000 in the second case. The judge said the charges were “mind boggling,” and called the situation a “complete betrayal.”

Griffin is married to the pastor of Jordan Baptist Church Thomas Griffin. The couple have three daughters, two who teach at the school, according to the school’s website.

The school teaches about 100 students grades pre-K through high school.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services also has an ongoing investigation into multiple allegations of abuse.