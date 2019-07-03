Around Town checks out ‘The Recommendation’ at Windy City Playhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aaron Feldman arrives at college fully prepared with a charming personality, wealthy father and plenty of connections. His freshman year roommate, Iskinder Ioduoko, isn’t so lucky. The middle class student has worked hard to get where he is, and arrived on no one’s coat tails. Despite differing backgrounds, the two young men quickly develop a strong bond and pledge to a life-long friendship. That is, until one finds himself in legal trouble, and the other in a tricky position deciding whether to help.

