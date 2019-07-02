× White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Detroit

➢ The White Sox beat the Twins 4-3 on Sunday to improve to 10-7 in one-run games – the AL’s third-best winning percentage at .588. Chicago had the AL’s second-worst record in one-run games in 2018 at 15-25 (.375).

➢ Jose Abreu is 9-for-22 (.409) with seven RBI in five games against the Tigers this season. Since his 2014 rookie season, Abreu’s 18 homers, 25 doubles and 64 RBI against Detroit are all the most by any hitter.

➢ Former Tiger James McCann has hit safely in 10 of 12 games, slashing .333/.400/.689 with five home runs, 13 RBI and nine runs. On the season, the All-Star is batting .319, the first White Sox catcher among batting qualifiers to enter July with a .300 average since A.J. Pierzynski was at .321 in 2006.

➢ The Tigers arrive in Chicago having lost nine of 10, and are an AL-worst 8-44 when allowing at least four runs. That .154 winning percentage is the franchise’s worst when permitting four or more runs since the 119-loss 2003 team was 19-104 in such games (.154).

➢ Detroit’s Brandon Dixon homered for the fourth time in nine games Sunday to give him 11 on the season. His 11 home runs are tied with Miami’s Brian Anderson for the fewest by a team leader. This marks the first time since 2004 the Tigers enter July without a hitter with at least 12 homers.