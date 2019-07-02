Tuesday’s 92°, hottest of 2019, bakes Chicago amid stifling humidities and local triple-digit heat indices; the heat/ humidity combo fuels thundery deluges yielding nearly a half month’s rainfall in the hardest-hit locations

Posted 11:25 PM, July 2, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.