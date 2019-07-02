Tuesday’s 92°, hottest of 2019, bakes Chicago amid stifling humidities and local triple-digit heat indices; the heat/ humidity combo fuels thundery deluges yielding nearly a half month’s rainfall in the hardest-hit locations
Weekend heat index could hit 100, thanks to temps. in the 90s and high humidity
Heat and humidity rise through the week, isolated storms possible
Chicago should see it’s first 90-degree day of the year – and that’s just the start
Severe weather possible this afternoon
Mild near the lake, but heat/scattered t-storms well inland this afternoon/early evening
Motorcyclist killed by a bolt of lightning on Florida highway
High pressure ridging aloft holds; heat/humidity continue
Friday’s heat & humidity fuel hail-producing late day t-storms; the expanding dome of hot air aloft to reduce t-storm development/coverage this weekend—heat’s to hold well into next week tempered on area beaches by easterly “lake breezes”
As temps rise so do humidities—a hot, muggy summer pattern taking shape; localized afternoon “lake breezes” temper heat on area beaches; highs build toward low 90s– but hold to low 80s with 1-2 miles of the lake; isolated t-storms possible in muggy atmosphere
Severe thunderstorms threaten Thursday afternoon, evening
Rare wave-shaped clouds roll over Virginia
Summer Saturday: Warmest temps so far this year arrive in time for the weekend
Why do clouds form over the tops of Chicago’s skyscrapers?