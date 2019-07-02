× Trader Joe’s, Green Giant and Signature Farms packaged vegetables recalled due to Listeria risk

Some packages of butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and vegetable bowls sold under the brands Green Giant, Trader Joe’s and Signature Farms have been recalled, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The vegetable products were voluntarily recalled by manufacturer Growers Express due to concerns about possible contamination with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, the FDA said in a Monday statement.

The packaged vegetables were produced at a factory in Biddeford, Maine, and were distributed to grocery stores across the United States, primarily in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Maine. The FDA issued a list of the stores and states affected.

Most of the potentially contaminated products have “Best if Used By” dates between June 26 and 29, 2019. No Green Giant frozen or canned vegetables are recalled.

“Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” said the FDA.

Other short term symptoms include high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, according to the FDA. Listeria infections can cause pregnant women to have miscarriages and stillbirths.

If you think your veggies might be recalled, or if you can’t read the date on your packaged veggies, the FDA urges you to not consume them and to throw away the packages.

“The safety of our consumers is our first priority,” said Tom Byrne, president of Growers Express in a statement.

“We self-reported the need for this recall to the US Food and Drug Administration and stopped production immediately after being notified of a single positive sample by the Massachusetts Department of Health.”

Growers Express issued a full list of the products recalled. It includes:

Green Giant Fresh Butternut Squash Cubes

Green Giant Fresh Butternut Squash Noodles

Green Giant Fresh Butternut Squash Diced

Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Crumbles Fried Rice Blend

Green Giant Fresh Ramen Soup Bowl

Green Giant Fresh Sweet Potato Cauliflower Crumbles

Green Giant Fresh Zucchini Noodles

Signature Farms Cauliflower Crumbles

Trader Joe’s Butternut Squash Spirals

Trader Joe’s Zucchini Spirals

Growers Express said it is sanitizing the factory and equipment involved and conducting additional safety tests. No other Growers Express products were involved in the recall.